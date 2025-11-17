Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Well, then it didn't work anymore, one story disappears and a new one appears, it's exciting to see what kind of building will go up there, I'll probably post photos when it starts to take shape again there
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~ ace
Probably concrete one with multiple floors :)
November 17th, 2025  
