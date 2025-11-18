Sign up
Previous
Photo 1053
Hoyvík/Tórshavn
A lovely cold day to wake up to, about 0 degrees here, a walk with Teddy he loves to get out in the snow⛄️😊⛄️
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
2
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1053
photos
79
followers
86
following
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Vakrar myndir, Óli! Tað sær út sum Teddy trívist ordiliga væl í kavanum 😊
Hoyrdi á Góðan morgun Føroyar, at tað var kalt í dag — men vakurt er tað!
November 18th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Takk ja hann dámar væl kava tað er 0 gr haldi eg men gott veður ⛄️
November 18th, 2025
