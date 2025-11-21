Previous
Shopping center Sms by mubbur
Shopping center Sms

Heini and I were just down at our little shopping center for a walk🎅
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful so festive, I love it
November 21st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
It looks like lots of fun for Heini. He looks very happy
November 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shots
November 21st, 2025  
