Photo 1057
Hoyvík
Heini is good at walking Teddy, a little cold so he needed a coat 😊
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Agnes
ace
So cute
November 22nd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Thanks😊
November 22nd, 2025
Janice
ace
Good capture of boy and dog.
November 22nd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@chikadnz
Thanks😊
November 22nd, 2025
365 Project
