Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 1057

Hoyvík

Heini is good at walking Teddy, a little cold so he needed a coat 😊
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
So cute
November 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Thanks😊
November 22nd, 2025  
Janice ace
Good capture of boy and dog.
November 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@chikadnz
Thanks😊
November 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact