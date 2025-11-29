Sign up
Photo 1064
Tórshavn
Yes, we were down in town now that our Christmas tree was to be tended, a lovely and cozy time, we had cocoa and waffles afterwards🎄🧑🎄🎅🌲⛄️
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
Awesome to see…. Wonderful happy family & friends times shared.
The Best times…
November 29th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely images!
November 29th, 2025
