Previous
Photo 1065
Handball and kleiner 😊
Yes, a good first Sunday in Advent today, first we made cookies, there was also handball on TV, the Faroe Islands and Paraguay and we won 36-25 so it was great💪🇫🇴and two days ago we won against Spain, 25-27 so we are very happy tonight 🇫🇴🇫🇴
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
2
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
moni kozi
So interesting: those pastries are in our cuisine as well, and they are called 'minciunele', meaning 'little lies'.
November 30th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@monikozi
Thanks yes it is good tast good😊
November 30th, 2025
