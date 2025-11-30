Handball and kleiner 😊

Previous
Yes, a good first Sunday in Advent today, first we made cookies, there was also handball on TV, the Faroe Islands and Paraguay and we won 36-25 so it was great💪🇫🇴and two days ago we won against Spain, 25-27 so we are very happy tonight 🇫🇴🇫🇴
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

moni kozi
So interesting: those pastries are in our cuisine as well, and they are called 'minciunele', meaning 'little lies'.
November 30th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@monikozi
Thanks yes it is good tast good😊
November 30th, 2025  
