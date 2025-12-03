Previous
The old airbase by mubbur
Photo 1068

The old airbase

Yes, today it is very foggy here, and 7 degrees, photos were taken up at the old airfield
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact