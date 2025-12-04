Sign up
Previous
Photo 1069
Hoyvík
Yes, a lovely morning to get up here and no fog, and then we played against Serbia today and it was 31-31 in team football🇫🇴💪
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
1
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1069
photos
79
followers
86
following
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful sunburst… great results!
December 4th, 2025
