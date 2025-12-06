Sign up
Photo 1071
Hundsarabotni
Hundsarabotni, windy her to day 😊
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
A super collage… a great dreamy name… rolls off your tongue…
December 6th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, the gusts of wind whipping up the water :o)
December 6th, 2025
Madeleine Pennock
ace
I presume that is a waterfall? Nicely captured!
December 6th, 2025
