Previous
Photo 1074
Tórshavn
I've been playing with a new camera I got here, a small Sony RX 100 III, a nice little one to just have in your pocket when you travel, looks promising I think, pictures are down from the old town in Torshavn today😊
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne
ace
Lovely shots, new camera looking good!
December 9th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks, yes i hope so too :-)
December 9th, 2025
Thanks, yes i hope so too :-)