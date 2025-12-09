Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 1074

Tórshavn

I've been playing with a new camera I got here, a small Sony RX 100 III, a nice little one to just have in your pocket when you travel, looks promising I think, pictures are down from the old town in Torshavn today😊
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Lovely shots, new camera looking good!
December 9th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks, yes i hope so too :-)
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact