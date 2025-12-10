Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 1075

Hoyvík

Yes, it was a full storm here last night again, and now it's completely quiet again here 😊 here you can see the effects of the storm on the small islet in Hoyvík
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
