Photo 1075
Hoyvík
Yes, it was a full storm here last night again, and now it's completely quiet again here 😊 here you can see the effects of the storm on the small islet in Hoyvík
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
