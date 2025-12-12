Sign up
Photo 1077
Sofía og Teddy
A walk with Sofía the baby and Teddy🧑🎄
12th December 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
4
2
365
iPhone 14 Pro
12th December 2025 10:03am
Dorothy
ace
Someone very tall must be holding Teddy!
Sofia is so cute.
December 12th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Cute
December 12th, 2025
