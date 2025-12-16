Sign up
Photo 1081
Old classmates
Yes, today was our little Christmas get-together with old classmates, and I looked after Heini today so he was allowed to come along for some lovely cocoa and waffles.🧑🎄🎅
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
5
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1081
photos
79
followers
86
following
296% complete
View this month »
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Those look delicious! Lucky Heini!
December 16th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks yes😊👍
December 16th, 2025
Agnes
ace
So cosy
December 16th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
What fun, especially for Heini!
December 16th, 2025
Fisher Family
Good to meet up with old school friends, nice shots!
Ian
December 16th, 2025
