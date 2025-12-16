Previous
Old classmates by mubbur
Photo 1081

Old classmates

Yes, today was our little Christmas get-together with old classmates, and I looked after Heini today so he was allowed to come along for some lovely cocoa and waffles.🧑‍🎄🎅
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Those look delicious! Lucky Heini!
December 16th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks yes😊👍
December 16th, 2025  
Agnes ace
So cosy
December 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
What fun, especially for Heini!
December 16th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Good to meet up with old school friends, nice shots!

Ian
December 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact