Previous
Santa by mubbur
Photo 1083

Santa

Yes, today we went to see the Christmas tree at our son's work, he is a warehouse manager at a car company up here, a lovely day and the kids got a Christmas package from Santa, so we got sausage horns and rice pudding
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Fun moments. Heine must have been delighted to meet Santa!
December 18th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Fun for all, especially the young ones. Good Santa.
December 18th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's always a special event to meet Santa and get a treat!
December 18th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli @illinilass @olivetreeann
Thanks all yes it is 🎅🧑‍🎄
December 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww nothing better then Santa
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact