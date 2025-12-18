Sign up
Previous
Photo 1083
Santa
Yes, today we went to see the Christmas tree at our son's work, he is a warehouse manager at a car company up here, a lovely day and the kids got a Christmas package from Santa, so we got sausage horns and rice pudding
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
5
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~
ace
Fun moments. Heine must have been delighted to meet Santa!
December 18th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Fun for all, especially the young ones. Good Santa.
December 18th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's always a special event to meet Santa and get a treat!
December 18th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli
@illinilass
@olivetreeann
Thanks all yes it is 🎅🧑🎄
December 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Aww nothing better then Santa
December 18th, 2025
