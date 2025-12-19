Previous
Hoyvík,øen Nólsø ses derude by mubbur
Hoyvík,øen Nólsø ses derude

lovely beautiful day here today, a little colder here now, have a nice weekend everyone😊
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Krista Marson ace
looks quite remote
December 19th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Beautiful
December 19th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful landscape shot
December 19th, 2025  
