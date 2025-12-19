Sign up
Previous
Photo 1084
Hoyvík,øen Nólsø ses derude
lovely beautiful day here today, a little colder here now, have a nice weekend everyone😊
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
3
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1084
photos
79
followers
86
following
Krista Marson
ace
looks quite remote
December 19th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Beautiful
December 19th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful landscape shot
December 19th, 2025
