Christmas ship by mubbur
Photo 1085

Christmas ship

Was down at the harbor with my son and Sofía and the Christmas ship came into the harbor, there were many Santas on board and all the children got caramels🧑‍🎄🎄🎅
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh how exciting! Sweet Sophia is captivated.
December 20th, 2025  
