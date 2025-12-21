Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

A little walk down town with the kids and some cocoa, a nice evening with a little chill
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh so festive- and lollies too! (Or do you call them "suckers"?)
December 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous photographs
December 22nd, 2025  
