Previous
Photo 1088
See food
Yes, now Christmas can come, with good old sailor friends, have had cod fillets and shrimp and crabs👍😊
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
4
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
So lovely to share time with Friends…
December 23rd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks yes😊
December 23rd, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Lekkurt at fáa til jóla 🐟
December 23rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Great to catch up with old friends
December 23rd, 2025
