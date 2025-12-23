Previous
See food by mubbur
Photo 1088

See food

Yes, now Christmas can come, with good old sailor friends, have had cod fillets and shrimp and crabs👍😊
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
So lovely to share time with Friends…
December 23rd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks yes😊
December 23rd, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Lekkurt at fáa til jóla 🐟
December 23rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Great to catch up with old friends
December 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact