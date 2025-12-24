Previous
Christmas by mubbur
The day started with the most beautiful sunshine, then there were lots of Christmas packages and Santa came with gifts too, I wish you all a Merry Christmas Eve and hope you all have a really good evening 🎅🎄🎅🧑‍🎄🎄
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh YES the Christmas goose🤗
December 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Merry Christmas - we will have a white Christmas tomorrow because of an overnight storm last night.
December 24th, 2025  
