Photo 1092
Hoyvík
A nice and cold day here, a little frost on the lake here⛄️😊
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful Northern sceneries!
December 27th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli
Thanks👍😊
December 27th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful sunshine though- looks warmer than it really is if there's frost on the lake. Great collage!
December 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful place to discover… super collage…teddy looks happy too
Happy times…
December 27th, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
How beautiful!
December 27th, 2025
