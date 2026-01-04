Sign up
Photo 1100
Tórshavn
Another nice and cold day, minus 04 degrees Celsius❄️⛄️
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
4
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Brrrrrr! I wonder if those birds feel the heat coming through the roof from inside the home. Nice collage!
January 4th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Looking lovely and so many birds.
January 4th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
The birds are feeling the cold!
January 4th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful collage
January 4th, 2026
