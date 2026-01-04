Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 1100

Tórshavn

Another nice and cold day, minus 04 degrees Celsius❄️⛄️
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Brrrrrr! I wonder if those birds feel the heat coming through the roof from inside the home. Nice collage!
January 4th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Looking lovely and so many birds.
January 4th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
The birds are feeling the cold!
January 4th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful collage
January 4th, 2026  
