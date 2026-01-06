Previous
Todays catch by mubbur
Photo 1102

Todays catch

A little bit from today's catch, nice weather and minus.02 degrees, and quiet, you can't ask for more.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful collage!
January 6th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Every photo is awesome… beautiful captures…. Bottom right is that a sauna? Hot pool?
January 6th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli @beverley365
Thanks all, yes it is, fore rent❄️⛄️
January 6th, 2026  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott myndarøð 👍🏻
January 6th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic collage
January 6th, 2026  
Michelle
Amazing captures in your collage, I love the top two on the right - glorious
January 6th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
all beautiful
January 6th, 2026  
