Snow storm
Yes, big change in weather here today, just went for a short trip, but quickly returned home again, it was almost impossible to drive and lots of snow was falling, best to be home in this kind of weather ❄️⛄️❄️
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
