Trappan by mubbur
Photo 1105

Trappan

Went for a walk down town this morning, it's raining now so the snow is almost gone, just got off the stairs with the nice light
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful lights
January 9th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful capture of the coloured lights
January 9th, 2026  
