Waterfalls by mubbur
Waterfalls

Yes, there is a lot of water coming down from the mountain now that the snow is melting, so many waterfalls here right now.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Michelle
Such pretty waterfalls
January 12th, 2026  
Janice ace
Lovely collage of the waterfalls.
January 12th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Fantastic pictures
January 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…. Love them all..
January 12th, 2026  
