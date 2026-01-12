Sign up
Photo 1108
Photo 1108
Waterfalls
Yes, there is a lot of water coming down from the mountain now that the snow is melting, so many waterfalls here right now.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
4
3
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1108
photos
81
followers
90
following
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
Michelle
Such pretty waterfalls
January 12th, 2026
Janice
ace
Lovely collage of the waterfalls.
January 12th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Fantastic pictures
January 12th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…. Love them all..
January 12th, 2026
