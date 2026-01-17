Previous
Sandø by mubbur
Yes, another day on Sandø, and nice weather for photos, no one lives in this small village anymore, just summer houses now.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
