Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 1121

Hoyvík

A trip to feed the ducks bread in the nice weather, and Teddy and Pablo were also there
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
