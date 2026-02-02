Sign up
Photo 1129
100 years scout association🇫🇴
Yes, today I went to the Gules scout association, it turned 100 years old today🇫🇴I was there a lot in the 60s, it was nice to meet more people you know from the old days
2nd February 2026
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
