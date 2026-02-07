Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Today we were in the hall and saw Ole play handball, he is a goalkeeper, and we won. 29-22 so it was great. Heini and his father also watched the game💪👍
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
