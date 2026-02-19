Previous
Pourto Rico by mubbur
Photo 1146

Pourto Rico

Yes, a lovely day here with lots of sows and good friends, a few more came here today so it's lovely🌞
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
LManning (Laura) ace
Sure looks beautiful.
February 19th, 2026  
KWind ace
Wonderful collage!
February 20th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
All looks delicious
February 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Glad you had good weather
February 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
I'm drooling over that tray of cold cuts and cheese. =) Nice captures.
February 20th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shots!
February 20th, 2026  
