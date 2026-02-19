Sign up
Photo 1146
Pourto Rico
Yes, a lovely day here with lots of sows and good friends, a few more came here today so it's lovely🌞
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
LManning (Laura)
ace
Sure looks beautiful.
February 19th, 2026
KWind
ace
Wonderful collage!
February 20th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
All looks delicious
February 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Glad you had good weather
February 20th, 2026
Mags
ace
I'm drooling over that tray of cold cuts and cheese. =) Nice captures.
February 20th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shots!
February 20th, 2026
