Pourto Rico by mubbur
Pourto Rico

Ja igen en dejlig dag og meget varmt, 29 gr her i dag, var en tur nede i lystbådehavnen, og købt lidt krydderier nede ved markedet der var her i dag med hjem🌞
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 22nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I especially like the night scene. Fresh spices sounds wonderful!
February 22nd, 2026  
