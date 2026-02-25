Previous
Home sweet home by mubbur
Home sweet home

Yes, we were home again, it took 4:45 hours to fly home today so it was nice, it was nice to come home even if it was a little rainy, we are so used to that😊as they say, good outdoors but best at home
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Always good to come home after vacation. Vacation makes us enjoy our homes again.
February 25th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
That was a lovely trip!
February 25th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Welcome back!
February 25th, 2026  
