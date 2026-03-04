Previous
Kvivik by mubbur
Photo 1159

Kvivik

Went for a walk in Kvivík, a little bit of wind here today, the snow is gone here again now
4th March 2026

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking view.
March 4th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such pretty little houses.
March 4th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture
March 4th, 2026  
