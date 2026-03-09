Previous
Royal Greenald Trawler by mubbur
Royal Greenald Trawler

Yes, you were lucky again, a trawler in the company I was a factory manager for just came by here to unload and was on its way to Svalbard to fish, got two boxes of AC shrimp from East Greenland, lovely big shrimp, it was 10 kg👍😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Gary
Would you like my mailing address to send me a box?
March 9th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Wonderful bonus for the new day… my son would love it too…
March 9th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nice harbour scenes
March 9th, 2026  
