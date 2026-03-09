Sign up
Previous
Photo 1164
Royal Greenald Trawler
Yes, you were lucky again, a trawler in the company I was a factory manager for just came by here to unload and was on its way to Svalbard to fish, got two boxes of AC shrimp from East Greenland, lovely big shrimp, it was 10 kg👍😊
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1164
photos
81
followers
90
following
Gary
Would you like my mailing address to send me a box?
March 9th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Wonderful bonus for the new day… my son would love it too…
March 9th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nice harbour scenes
March 9th, 2026
