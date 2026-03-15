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Previous
Photo 1170
Tórshavn
Yes, today we welcomed the oystercatcher back to the Faroe Islands, we do that every year, it's also good now that it's our national bird🇫🇴
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Beverley
ace
an amazing collage... wonderful happy community photos
March 15th, 2026
Marj
ace
Nice to see the community coming together for a festive day
March 15th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Super collage!
March 15th, 2026
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