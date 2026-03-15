Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 1170

Tórshavn

Yes, today we welcomed the oystercatcher back to the Faroe Islands, we do that every year, it's also good now that it's our national bird🇫🇴
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
an amazing collage... wonderful happy community photos
March 15th, 2026  
Marj ace
Nice to see the community coming together for a festive day
March 15th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Super collage!
March 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact