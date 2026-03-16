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Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 1171

Tórshavn

Yes, today was a lovely day, our youngest son came home with the trawler he sails with from Greenland, it has been away for 60 days for halibut fishing, so now it's 60 days off, great to have our son home again
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
This is an awesome trawler
March 16th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Precious
March 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
super photos... time to enjoy time together... 60 fab days
March 16th, 2026  
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