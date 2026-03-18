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Photo 1173
Hoyvík
Yes, it was a lovely day, Teddy was walking, the sun was shining and the rainbow came out.🌞🌈
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1173
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th March 2026 7:53am
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Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot and pov
March 18th, 2026
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