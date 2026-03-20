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Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 1175

Tórshavn

A walk on the lawn, together with Regin, Sofia, Teddy, she was happy to have her father back home after two months out at sea.😊
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
March 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
i bet he's happy to be home... beautiful shot!
March 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So cute
March 20th, 2026  
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