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Rúnavík by mubbur
Photo 1176

Rúnavík

Yes, a trip to the cafe today saw this on the wall, so it's important to have a cup of coffee with friends☕️
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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