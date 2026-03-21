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Photo 1176
Rúnavík
Yes, a trip to the cafe today saw this on the wall, so it's important to have a cup of coffee with friends☕️
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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