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Tórshavn by mubbur
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Tórshavn

Yes, there was one more house that couldn't be left alone for the large new building that is going to be built here on the outskirts of Tórshavn, there will soon be no green areas left here.🥲
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Madeleine Pennock ace
Oh dear... Development doesn't always seem to be what people in an area really want. I daresay it is always a fine balance.
March 25th, 2026  
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