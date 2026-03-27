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Photo 1182
Sandavág
Yes, now we are in Sandavág in our summer house, for this weekend, it is blowing very hot it can be seen on the sea, but it is lovely here, just got these two photos with Teddy for a walk
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful scenery
March 28th, 2026
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