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Sandavåg by mubbur
Photo 1183

Sandavåg

Yes, a lovely day in the summer house today despite a little rain and wind, and we ended the evening with roast goose that my son had had with brown potatoes made with brown sugar and syrup, and Waldorf lettuce and red cabbage.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Michelle
Lovely collection of pictures - your dinner looks yummy!
March 28th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Nice way to end the day ;)
March 28th, 2026  
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