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Vágoy by mubbur
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Vágoy

Yes, when you are in the summer house, it is a must to drive to Tindhólm and Bøur and Gásadal to see the beautiful view there.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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