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Seyðisfjørður Island🇮🇸 by mubbur
Photo 1202

Seyðisfjørður Island🇮🇸

Yes again a lovely day, and lovely weather no rain, now we sail again in 30 minutes towards Tórshavn again, will be home tomorrow at 4:00 PM🇮🇸😊🇮🇸
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Photo Details

Dianne ace
Beautiful scenery
April 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful collage... happy travels
April 16th, 2026  
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