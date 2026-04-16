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Previous
Photo 1202
Seyðisfjørður Island🇮🇸
Yes again a lovely day, and lovely weather no rain, now we sail again in 30 minutes towards Tórshavn again, will be home tomorrow at 4:00 PM🇮🇸😊🇮🇸
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Dianne
ace
Beautiful scenery
April 16th, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautiful collage... happy travels
April 16th, 2026
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