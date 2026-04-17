Previous
Trip to Island🇮🇸 by mubbur
Photo 1203

Trip to Island🇮🇸

Yes, we were home again after a good sail back home, with lots of accordion music and banjo, and good food too, looking forward to next year's trip, meeting many old sailor friends I hadn't seen in many years, it was lovely😊
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

xbm ace
In the UK we call it Iceland . Great place.
April 17th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful, that trip went by very quickly
April 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact