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Photo 1203
Trip to Island🇮🇸
Yes, we were home again after a good sail back home, with lots of accordion music and banjo, and good food too, looking forward to next year's trip, meeting many old sailor friends I hadn't seen in many years, it was lovely😊
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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In the UK we call it Iceland . Great place.
April 17th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful, that trip went by very quickly
April 17th, 2026
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