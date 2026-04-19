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Previous
Photo 1205
Tórshavn a sunny day🌞
A lovely day here with sun and a little warmth, that's what we need here now, so everyone was out enjoying the good weather.🌞
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1205
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90
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful times I love the church with the yellow daffodils
April 19th, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautiful family photos... a happy sunday
April 19th, 2026
*lynn
ace
beautiful memories ~ sunshine always makes the day better!
April 19th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely to be outside on a sunny day
April 19th, 2026
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