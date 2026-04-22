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Photo 1208
Eysturoy
Yes, a lovely day here with sunshine, we are looking over to the second largest island up here, that is the island the underwater tunnel with the roundabout is made to and from the island I live on
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1208
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
These are two beautiful seascape images that probably deserve being viewed separately. The top one in particular has more appealing cloud formation making that the stronger of the two images. Just take care to keep the horizon straight!
April 22nd, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great and I love that sky.
April 22nd, 2026
Agnes
ace
Beautiful sky
April 22nd, 2026
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