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Heini turned 6 today🇫🇴 by mubbur
Photo 1209

Heini turned 6 today🇫🇴

This little guy. Heini turned 6 today, so he had a good burger and bowling afterwards, so did the grandparents, and he's having a birthday party on Saturday for the rest of the family, a happy boy and very satisfied with today🇫🇴🎂🇫🇴
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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