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Norrøna by mubbur
Photo 1210

Norrøna

Then Norrøna came back from Iceland, I had to go down and pick up little Ole, he had been to Iceland with the school class, he said have a nice trip😊
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Beverley ace
happy to be home. great collage
April 24th, 2026  
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