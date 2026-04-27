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Photo 1213
A nice day
A lovely day, just had the grandchildren visit today, and tonight someone came and showed me pictures from Sisimiut in Greenland in our photo club, so a lovely day and evening😊
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1213
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Fisher Family
Lovel collage. Time with grandchildren is very precious.
Katharine
April 27th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love seeing the grandchildren exploring outdoors.
April 27th, 2026
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